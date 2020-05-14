Gen. Amos Gilad: 'I hope annexation won't happen'

In an interview aired on Reshet Bet, General (Res.) Amos Gilad expressed the hope that the new government set to be sworn in this evening would not move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

"I hope that annexation won't happen," he said. "It would damage the security interests of the State, and it would damage our relationship with Jordan, a relationship that is important for Israel. It would also negatively impact our security cooperation with the Palestinian Authority. Instead of strengthening [Jewish communities] in the Jordan Valley, it would complicate matters. The stability of the security situation in the Jordan Valley depends on our relationship with Jordan," he observed.