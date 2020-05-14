07:41 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 'Pompeo didn't come all the way here to talk about annexation' According to a report in Channel 13 News, officials from the US administration who accompanied Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his visit to Israel told reporters, "Pompeo didn't fly to the other end of the world to talk about annexation. There is a variety of positions held by members of the incoming Israeli government on this issue, and first of all, they need to come to an agreement between themselves regarding what they want to do." ► ◄ Last Briefs