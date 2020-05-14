'Regev isn't suited for a position where statesmanship is needed'

A report aired yesterday by Channel 12 News has caused an uproar in various circles, as it suggested that Netanyahu had offered the position of Foreign Minister to MK Miri Regev when he switches off with Benny Gantz as Prime Minister.

Yisrael Hayom quotes a senior official from the Likud party who said, "Until I hear it from Netanyahu himself, that he really made such an offer, I won't believe it. Miri [Regev] is not suited to such a position, one in which she would need to demonstrate diplomatic and statesman-like skills."