Kushner, Biden hint that election might be postponed

In an interview conducted this Tuesday with TIME Magazine, Jared Kushner, senior adviser in the White House and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, seemed to hint that the November presidential election could be postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

"I'm not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that's the plan," Kushner said, when he was asked about the possibility of the election being pushed off. "Hopefully by the time we get to September, October, November, we've done enough work with testing and with all the different things we're trying to do to prevent a future outbreak of the magnitude that would make us shut down again," he added, also noting that neither he nor the President had the authority to decide on the timing of the election, even if martial law was declared.

Earlier, Democratic contender for the Presidential nomination Joe Biden had suggested that Trump might attempt to postpone the election, saying, "Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow — come up with some rationale why it can't be held."