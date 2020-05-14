Lebanon asks West to stop Israeli violations of its airspace

Lebanon has asked a number of Western states that are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to pressure Israel to stop its violations of Lebanese airspace or to use Lebanese skies to launch attacks on Iranian or Hezbollah positions in Syria, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Lebanese diplomats the newspaper that several Western states are unable to prevent Israel from using Lebanese airspace to launch air strikes in Syria given their common interests with Israel to contain pro-Iran militants and Hezbollah members in Syria.