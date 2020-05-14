Yamina MK: I'm disappointed in the haredi parties

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio on Wednesday night that he is "disappointed with the behavior of the haredi parties. I would expect them to veto a coalition without the six members of Yamina who ran as one bloc with them."

Sofer noted that "many Chabad Hasidim who used to vote for Yamina moved to United Torah Judaism, which promised to preserve the integrity of the people, the Torah and the land."