Levy-Abekasis to serve as Minister for Community Strengthening

Gesher party chairwoman MK Orly Levy-Abekasis, who will be joining the unity government as part of the Likud bloc, will head a newly formed ministry called the Ministry for Community Strengthening and Promotion.

The new ministry will take on some of the powers that have previously been held by the Ministry of Public Security, including the Community Security Authority, the "City Without Violence" project, the Drug and Alcohol Fighting Authority, the National Child Protection Network and the promotion of projects related to the Arab sector.