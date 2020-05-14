01:44
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20

Clashes erupt in Jerusalem's Mea She'arim neighborhood

Clashes erupted on Wednesday night between police and residents of the Mea She'arim neighborhood of Jerusalem after residents arrived at a synagogue in violation of the health regulations.

A policewoman suffered light injuries to her head in the clashes, apparently from a stone that was thrown at her. She was transferred for medical treatment. At least eight people were arrested.

Last Briefs