Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20
Clashes erupt in Jerusalem's Mea She'arim neighborhood
Clashes erupted on Wednesday night between police and residents of the Mea She'arim neighborhood of Jerusalem after residents arrived at a synagogue in violation of the health regulations.
A policewoman suffered light injuries to her head in the clashes, apparently from a stone that was thrown at her. She was transferred for medical treatment. At least eight people were arrested.
