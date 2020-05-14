Pompeo: Only Israel will decide on sovereignty

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Israel Hayom newspaper following his diplomatic meetings with Israeli officials on Wednesday that "Israel has the right and the duty to make a decision regarding sovereignty in Judea and Samaria."

"[Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu and [Blue and White chairman Benny] Gantz voiced support for Trump's vision of peace when they were in Washington. Hopefully, the Palestinians will also seize the opportunity and join negotiations based on the plan which serves the interests of all parties," Pompeo added.