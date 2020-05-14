MK Mickey Levy: All the coalition agreements must be made public

MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid-Telem) on Wednesday evening approached the outgoing and incoming Knesset Speakers, Benny Gantz and Yariv Levin, and demanded that all the coalition agreements that were signed behind the scenes be made public.

"In recent weeks, we have witnessed an ugly and corrupt sell-off of jobs that have been given to political figures in exchange for defections, connections and commitments that we do not know about fully. They must disclose all the agreements they have reached to form a government,” claimed Levy.