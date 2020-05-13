23:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Litzman and Gafni sign coalition agreement United Torah Judaism leaders Yaakov Litzman and Moshe Gafni on Wednesday evening signed the coalition agreement with the Likud. "The faction maintained its principles in the current agreement, as it was in the previous agreement, in maintaining the rights of the haredi public, the Torah world, the haredi education system, maintaining the status quo, Jewish character and tradition, resolving the housing shortage, observing the Sabbath and Israel's holidays," the party said. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs