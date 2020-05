22:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 AIPAC: Congressional majority opposes ICC prosecution of Israel The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) released a media report stating that the Bipartisan Congressional Majority is opposed to potential International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecution of Israel ► ◄ Last Briefs