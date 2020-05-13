PA's new incitement campaign: 'No gun? There are always rocks'

In wake of the murder of IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal (H"YD) the PA has set out on an incitement campaign calling for Arab terrorists to target Jews with large stones and rocks.

The campaign calls for terrorists to imitate the attack in the town of Yaabed, where Ben Yigal was murdered: "If you don't have a gun, you can always use stones," the campaign reads.

The incitement campaign has already "borne fruit" in the field. An IDF force operating this morning in the Fawwar "refugee camp" in the Hebron area was attacked with large stones and rocks.