21:27 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Movement for the Quality of Government to A-G: Don't be afraid The Movement for Quality of Government addressed threats to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. "We urgently approached the Chief of Police, demanding increased security around the Attorney General. It is clear to everyone that the threatening messages received by Mandelblit are dictated from above and that their purpose is to deter him and tie his hands. We'd like to strengthen him in his anti-corruption campaign and urge him to keep going without fear," they stated.