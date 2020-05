21:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 PA to discuss reaction to annexation Heads of the PA are to meet this coming Saturday to discuss a reply to Israel's likely annexation of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. ► ◄ Last Briefs