19:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Report: Foreign Minister portfolio offered to Regev Amit Segal of Channel 12 reported that PM Netanyahu offered Likud MK Miri Regev the Foreign Minister portfolio in the latter half of the rotation government. ► ◄ Last Briefs