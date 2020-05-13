|
19:43
Reported
News BriefsIyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20
Report: Israel to review Chinese participation in $1.5 billion project
Barak Ravid, senior analyst for Channel 13, said that Israel promised the US to reavaluate an agreement with China.
"Netanyahu told Pompeo Israel will review the participation of a Chinese controlled company in a 1.5$ Billion bid for building a huge desalination plant in Israel, Israeli officials told me," he tweeted following US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's meetings with senior Israeli officials today.
