In the US alone, more than 1.4 million coronavirus cases have been identified so far, followed by Spain with 270,000, Russia with 232,000, the UK with 226,000, and Italy with 221,000 cases identified up till now.

The number of individuals to die of the virus in the last day alone is approximately 4,600, 1,326 of whom were in the US, 627 in the UK, 437 in Brazil, 348 in France, 182 in Ecuador. 176 in Spain, 172 in Italy, 121 in India, 108 in Mexico and 107 in Russia.

However, experts around the world believe that Russia is manipulating the statistics, and according to some reports, it is attempting to assign the coronavirus status to as few of its deaths as possible despite the rapid hike in the amount of cases reported in Russian in recent weeks.

Yesterday, Russia reported about 11,000 new cases, and within three or four days it is expected to pass Spain in second behind the US.