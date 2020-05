19:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Israeli startup, Bio-Fence, creates special antimicrobial coating Read more Israeli company, Bio-Fence, has developed an antimicrobial surface coating that kills bacteria and effectively destroys viruses. ► ◄ Last Briefs