19:07
Reported
Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20
Bnei Brak returning to normal
Bnei Brak, the city with the highest number of coronavirus patients per capita in Israel, is beginning to return to normal.
A meeting was held today at the office of Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubinstein, attended by municipal heads and heads of the education department.
At the end of the meeting, it was decided that starting this Sunday, kindergartens would return to full schedule in accordance to Ministry of Health guidelines.
