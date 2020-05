18:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Missionary activity under cover of coronavirus Calls flood Yad L'Achim's hotline over missionaries out every night stuffing mailboxes with material aimed at getting Jews to convert. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs