News BriefsIyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20
Yesha Council heads to Netanyahu: Make sure Yamina gets in
Yesha Council heads responded to the outcome of the phone conversation between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett in which an agreement was not reached for Yamina to join the government.
"We are asking the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense to meet at the halfway point so that together we can continue to develop Israeli settlement across the state of Israel," they said.
