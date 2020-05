18:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Report: Rabbi Rafi Peretz considering joining gov't According to reports, Rabbi Rafi Peretz is considering splitting up the Yamina party and accepting the Education portfolio in return for his Jewish Home party joining the unity government. ► ◄ Last Briefs