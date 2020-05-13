Yesha Council Head: Court decision driven by left's narrative

Head of the Jordan Valley Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, David Elhayani addressed the Supreme Court's decision to turn down an appeal for equal rights for residents of Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

"The Court's decision is driven by the narrative of the left and severely damages settlement in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley. Culture belongs to all Israelis regardless of geographical location and it looks like the Supreme Court decided our residents don't deserve cultural activities."

"Applying sovereignty will put an end to discrimination against the citizens of the state. I want to offer support for Culture Minister Miri Regev, working for the sake of all Israelis," he stated.