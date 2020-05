16:24 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Haredi party leaders appeal to Netanyahu on Yamina's behalf Haredi party leaders Arye Deri (Shas), Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) as well as Moshe Gafni (UTJ) appealed to PM Netanyahu asking the prime minister to do everything in his power to ensure Yamina is part of the unity government. ► ◄ Last Briefs