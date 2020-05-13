|
16:03
Reported
News BriefsIyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20
MK Eichler beseeches Netanyahu to ensure Yamina part of gov't
MK Eichler (UTJ) beseeched PM Netanyahu to do everything in his capacity to ensure the Yamina party is part of the upcoming unity government.
"I remember the humiliation of the Lapid government, when they left the haredi parties on the outside looking in. We must not do this to others. Yamina needs to be in the coalition and receive equal conditions as other parties in the right-wing bloc," he said.
