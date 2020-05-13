|
Police seeking public's help in search for missing 15-year-old
Israeli Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a 15-year-old resident of Pardes Hanna, Noam Ashor, last seen on April 7 at the central bus station in Jerusalem who has been missing since.
Description: Slim body, Height: 1.60m, Hair: Brown, Eyes: Green, In possession of a black bag.
Anyone with knowledge of the boy's whereabouts is asked to report to the police by dialing 100 or: 04-6327444.
