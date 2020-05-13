|
Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20
Movement for Quality Government petitions Court against Netanyahu
The Movement for Quality Government petitioned the Supreme Court of Justice against A-G Avichai Mandelblit, demanding that he order a delay of the government's inauguration pending publication of the Court's sentence regarding the case against PM Netanyahu's alleged conflict of interest.
The movement also demanded that the PM be prohibited from appointing a minister of internal security until the report is published.
