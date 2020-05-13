Evangelical TV channel apologizes

Asher Biton, head of Spectrum Engineering Division, Ministry of Communication, sent a letter of warning to the Hot TV Company today, stating that he was considering canceling the "Our" channel that began broadcasting in Israel after Independence Day.

Biton asked the cable company to present its position by May 19.

The missionary channel has been broadcasting on channel 192. It is sponsored by GOD TV, an Evangelical Christian media company that broadcasts content to approximately 300 million households worldwide with an audience of over one billion people.

The channel has been accused of proselysizing to Jews in order to convert them to Christianity.