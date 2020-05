14:51 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Supreme Court partially accepts petition against Yesha show bonus The Supreme Court partially accepted the civil rights movement's petition and canceled an amendment by Culture Minister Miri Regev that gives a financial bonus to cultural institutions that appear in Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs