13:52 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Tel Hashomer stabbing: 20-year-old security guard lightly injured MDA paramedics evacuated to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer a 20-year-old security guard who was lightly wounded in a stabbing at the entrance to the hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs