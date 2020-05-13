|
13:48
Reported
Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20
Foreign Ministry document charts reopening passenger air traffic
The paper Opening the Sky - Planning the Exit from the Closure, prepared by the Center for Political Research in the Foreign Ministry reviews steps being taken by various countries around the world towards opening passenger air traffic.
The document also refers to activities to prevent contagion in terminals and aircraft.
The document also touches on the issue of damages in the aviation industry as a result of the coronavirus crisis and what's expected in the year ahead.
