13:30 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Spain coronavirus death toll rises to 27,104 The coronavirus death toll in Spain rose by 184 in the past day to 27,104, state health authorities said. The number of infected increased by 661 to 228,691. ► ◄ Last Briefs