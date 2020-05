12:26 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 El Al to PM: Finance requirements are death certificate to company El Al Airlines responded to the Treasury's demands in a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu: "Last night, we received a document in which the Treasury made additional unsustainable requirements, the sole purpose of which was to send El Al to liquidation," wrote Gonen Ussishkin, El Al CEO. ► ◄ Last Briefs