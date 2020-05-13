113-year-old woman in Spain defeats COVID-19

113-year-old Maria Bernias contracted the coronavirus last month at the nursing home in the city of Olot in Catalonia, where she has been living for 20 years.

She was not evacuated to hospital and spent the time fighting the virus in isolation in her room.

Bernias' daughter tweeted that "now that she's fine, she's great. She wants to talk, she wants to explain, to make her own reflections, it's her again."