11:53 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Yamina MK Ofir Sofer 'unperturbed' by Rabbi Rafi Peretz reports Yamina MK Ofir Sofer explained that Yamina wants not to be a "portrait hanging on the wall" in the cabinet room but a coalition member with influence.