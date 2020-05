11:31 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 IDF forces enter Ya'bed where Sgt Amit Ben Yigal was killed IDF forces returned to Ya'bed where 1st Sgt Amit Ben Yigal was murdered. Kan News reported that forces arrested two suspects and that they continue to enter homes in the village. ► ◄ Last Briefs