Givat Shmuel resident indicted: Negligent death, destroying evidence

The Tel Aviv District Attorney today filed an indictment against Mansour Catalan (41) of Givat Shmuel and his sister Rachel Aharon (34) of Bnei Brak.

Mansour is charged in the serious accident in which scooter rider Eyal Vitkowski (49), who was a member of the Israeli Motorcycle Club, was killed.

He was also charged with disrupting court proceedings, impairing an investigation under aggravated circumstances, and destroying evidence. His sister is accused of disrupting court proceedings.