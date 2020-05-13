Incoming Health Minister: 'We'll invest more in health system'

Designated Health Minister Yuli Edelstein addressed his new post in the Netanyahu-Gantz government on Facebook:

"My mother always said to me: The main thing is health. And she was right, health is the basis. Without it - there's nothing.

"As soon as the government is set up, I look forward to starting my work for the general public. Together with our amazing office staff and medical professionals who do everything in the public health and emergency - we'll invest more in our health care system, and I'm heartily convinced that this investment will pay off. I thank the Prime Minister for his trust."