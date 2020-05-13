IDF Chief of Staff surprise inspection of IDF food mechanisms

This morning, a surprise inspection was performed by IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, led by IDF Deputy Comptroller Brigadier General (Res.) Ofer Sarig to examine the IDF food system.

The IDF said that the audit will check about 80 units of the IDF, focusing on operational end units, operational camps, recruitment bases and training camps, and permanent camps.

"The audit will focus on quality control and the amount of food that is routinely served to soldiers at the operational end and will focus on three issues: the amount of food, the quality of the food, and the control mechanisms in the food sector."

At the beginning of the inspection, it was emphasized that the field of food is one of the main components of the individual welfare in the IDF and has direct implications for the functioning of the servants and the function of the particular combatant soldier, "he said.