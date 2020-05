10:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Dr. David Hagin of Ichilov: 'Great potential for coronavirus vaccine' Ichilov Hospital will begin trials for developing a potential vaccine for the coronavirus in collaboration with Israel's advanced technology company VAXIL. ► ◄ Last Briefs