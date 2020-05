09:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Found: Missing child Shmuel Weiss healthy and well Missing 6-year-old Shmuel Weiss was found to be healthy and well. He had been missing since last night from his home in Shikun Satmar in Bnei Brak. ► ◄ Last Briefs