09:09 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 MK: 'Netanyahu realizes in another year-and-a-half ends Netanyahu era' Yamina MK Matan Kahane said on the Knesset Channel that his party does not regret supporting Netanyahu so far: "We're the only ideological Right in the building (Knesset); Netanyahu understands that in another year-and-a-half his era is over, so he disrespects us because he knows he won't be needing us."