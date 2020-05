08:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Likud MK Zohar: 'Yamina's internal struggles caused them to stumble' Likud MK Miki Zohar reacted on Reshet Bet to claims that Prime Minister Netanyahu abandoned religious Zionism: "It's not true that religious Zionism is represented by one party. We know how to deal with them and care for them. The party struggles are what failed them." ► ◄ Last Briefs