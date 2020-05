07:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 US Secretary of State Pompeo lands in Israel U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed in Israel. During the brief visit, Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz, designated Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and Mossag head Yossi Cohen. ► ◄ Last Briefs