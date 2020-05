07:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Amid health scare, Friedman to be distanced from Pompeo Read more US Ambassador to Israel suffering from 'upper respiratory symptoms', will be distanced from Pompeo despite testing negative for coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs