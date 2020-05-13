|
EU ministers to discuss Israeli sovereignty
The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, said on Tuesday that Israel's plans to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria will be "the most important item on the agenda" of the upcoming meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Friday, Haaretz reports.
When asked about sanctions, Borell said he will consider the different positions that may arise within the union.
