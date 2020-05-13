|
05:33
Reported
News BriefsIyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20
'The Likud must work to add Yamina to the coalition'
Deputy Education Minister MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) said on Tuesday that the Likud should endeavor to integrate the Yamina party into the coalition as it appeared more and more likely that Yamina will be headed to the opposition.
"The Likud must do everything to ensure that Yamina, which is part of the right-wing bloc, will be in the coalition," the Deputy Minister said.
Last Briefs