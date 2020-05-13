French Jewish group sues comedian over anti-Semitism

The Representative Council of Jewish Institutions (CRIF) announced on Tuesday that it had filed a lawsuit against controversial comedian Dieudonné M'bala M'bala for having posted an anti-Semitic video featuring Jewish politician Simone Veil and notorious Holocaust denier Robert Faurisson, i24NEWS reports.

CRIF, an umbrella organization of other groups representing the interests of French Jews, demanded that "Justice must act once and for all" against Dieudonné after filing the lawsuit, adding that his “anti-Jewish public hatred and his Nazi sympathies must be [purged]."