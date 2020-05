04:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Will the right-wing head for the opposition with the Arabs? Read more Who is right? PM Netanyahu and his partnership with the left, or Yamina, and their threat not to sit in this type of government? ► ◄ Last Briefs